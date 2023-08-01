1.2B Crypto Users by 2025? Goldman Ex-Exec Predicts Surge

• Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal predicts that the number of global crypto users will explode to 1.2 billion by December 2025

• He says central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will help drive the adoption of digital assets

• Pal also shares his thoughts on Worldcoin, a biometric cryptocurrency project

Former Goldman Sachs Executive Predicts Global Crypto User Explosion

Ex-Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal believes that the number of global crypto users could reach 1.2 billion by December 2025, driven by the adoption of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Pal is the CEO of Real Vision and Global Macro Investor and has 997,500 Twitter followers.

Adoption Rate Comparing Internet and Crypto

Pal has been closely monitoring a chart which compares the adoption rate of the internet with crypto over each sector’s initial ten years. He claims that this chart has been “bang on target” in predicting previous trends in crypto user growth. Going out to 2026, he estimates that 5.1 billion people could be using cryptocurrencies as digital identities are more widely adopted.

Worldcoin Biometric Cryptocurrency Project

Pal also speaks about Worldcoin (WLD), a biometric cryptocurrency project launched last week which he argues provides one possible solution for humanity’s need for a form of digital identity. He suggests that fully decentralized versions with zero-knowledge proofs are needed for further progress in this area.

Raoul Pal’s Tweet

The former Goldman Sachs executive shared his predictions via a tweet stating: “Been running this chart for a few years now in Global Macro Investor (GMI)… it has been bang on target. The adoption of crypto is relentless. It will likely exceed the 43% adoption rate of the internet over the next three years.”

Conclusion

In conclusion, Raoul Pal believes that blockchain technology is here to stay and its use will continue to grow exponentially over time as more individuals discover its potential benefits – driving up global numbers of crypto users from 1 billion to potentially 5 billion or more by 2030.