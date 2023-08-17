13-Year Dormant Bitcoin Whale Awakens, Unloads $29.75M

• A long-dormant Bitcoin (BTC) whale has unloaded $29.75 million worth of the top crypto asset after sitting on it for nearly 13 years.

Dormant Bitcoin Wallet Awakens After 13 Years

A long-dormant Bitcoin (BTC) whale has suddenly awoken after almost 13 years and just unloaded $29.75 million worth of BTC in one large transaction. The blockchain tracking platform Whale Alert first spotted this transaction, noting that all 1,005 BTC were sent from an ancient address to another unknown wallet.

Bitcoin Price Increase of Over 12 Million Percent

The whale had initially received 1,000 Bitcoin back in November 2010 when BTC was trading at only $0.225 according to BitInfoCharts. Five more Bitcoins were added to its holdings in April 2011 when Bitcoin was only trading at a meager $1.31. By the time of this recent transfer on Monday, these holdings had increased by an astonishing 12,848,100%.

Speculation Around Satoshi Nakamoto’s Involvement

Transactions from long dormant wallets often draw media attention due to speculation that the BTC could be owned by Bitcoin’s mysterious creator Satoshi Nakamoto who is estimated to have mined one million coins starting with 50 BTC rewards for the genesis block in January 2009. Satoshi’s last publicly verifiable online sighting was back in December 2010 which further adds fuel to these speculations around his involvement or knowledge about this recent transaction from a dormant wallet .

Dust Attacks From Hackers & Scammers

On multiple occasions over the past twelve plus years, this same wallet did receive small amounts of Bitcoin which are known as ‘dust’ or trace amounts used by malicious actors such as hackers and scammers trying to break privacy protocols set up by holders of personal wallets and other entities like academic researchers or law enforcement officials trying out dust attacks for non malicious purposes .

More Large Transactions Made On The Same Day

On Monday there were a number of other large transactions made involving whales including 2,566 BTC worth nearly $75.5 million transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase; 10,798 BTC worth more than $317 million moved from Gemini to an unknown wallet; and 3201 BTC worth more than $94 million sent from an unknown wallet directly into Coinbase accounts .