63% of Institutional Investors Optimistic About Crypto Market for Next Year

• Binance surveyed 208 institutional investors and “VIP users” about the crypto market’s prospects in the next 12 months. 63% of them feel optimistic about the crypto market over the next year, with 88% feeling positive about its prospects over the next decade.

• 45% of Binance’s institutional investors use cryptocurrency for intraday trading strategies, while 53.9% view infrastructure as “very important” within the sector.

• Bitcoin has seen a more positive perception among Binance’s institutional investors compared to other crypto assets, possibly due to market developments or technological innovations.

Survey Results

Binance recently conducted a survey of 208 of their institutional clients and “VIP users” between late March and mid-May to gauge their sentiment towards the future of cryptocurrency markets in the next year. The survey revealed that more than 60% of respondents felt optimistic about the crypto market over that period, with 88% expressing confidence over its prospects in the coming decade.

Primary Use Cases

The survey also found that nearly 45% of Binance’s institutional investors use crypto primarily for intraday trading strategies such as arbitrage and scalping. This was followed by investment purposes (23%) and hedging strategies (19%).

Important Sectors

When asked which sectors within the crypto ecosystem they view as “very important,” respondents identified infrastructure (53.9%) as most significant, followed by layer-1s (48.1%) and layer-2s (43.8%).

Positive Perception Of Bitcoin

Respondents also reported a more positive perception of Bitcoin compared to other crypto assets in recent times – 47.3%, compared to 33.2%. This could be attributed to recent developments or technological innovation in Bitcoin’s ecosystem or simply stronger conviction in its narrative as digital gold amidst an uncertain macro environment..

Conclusion

The survey results reveal that there is optimism amongst Binance’s institutional investor base regarding cryptocurrencies’ potential performance in both near and long term future, with particular emphasis placed on infrastructure development and Bitcoin’s narrative as digital gold