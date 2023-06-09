Ancient Bitcoin Whale Awakens, Moves $37.8 Million in BTC

• A Bitcoin whale that has been dormant for 10.2 years moved 1,432 BTC (worth approximately $37.8 million) to a new address.

• With Bitcoin trading at $26,447 at time of writing, the hitherto dormant BTC has appreciated by 13,435% over the ten-year period.

• Long-dormant wallets attract attention and interest due to the possibility that they could belong, or be linked to, Satoshi Nakamoto.

Ancient Bitcoin Whale Comes Alive

A Bitcoin (BTC) whale that has lain low for slightly over a decade is suddenly coming alive, according to on-chain data. Blockchain tracker Lookonchain says that the long-dormant address has moved 1,432 Bitcoin after lying low since April 2013.

Massive Profit from Move

With Bitcoin trading at $26,447 at time of writing, the hitherto dormant BTC has appreciated by 13,435% over the ten-year period. This massive move resulted in a profit of approximately $37.8 million for the whale.

Potential Link To Satoshi Nakamoto

Long-dormant wallets attract attention and interest due to the possibility that they could belong, or be linked to, Satoshi Nakamoto – the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin whose online trail went cold in December of 2010. Satoshi’s wallet or wallets are thought to contain a vast fortune, possibly over one million Bitcoin according to blockchain researcher Sergio Lerner.

Possible Dusting Attacks

During the ten years and two months that the wallet was dormant, minuscule amounts of Bitcoin were sent to the address indicating possible dusting attacks which are usually attempts by malicious actors intending to carry out phishing attacks extortion and other cyber crimes but can also be used for non-malicious reasons such as academic research and law enforcement purposes too.

Conclusion

This recent activity by this ancient bitcoin whale proves how much power whales have in moving large sums of cryptocurrency around with great profit potential and how important it is to stay vigilant when dealing with dormant addresses as there could potentially be malicious actors operating behind them with bad intentions targeting unsuspecting users with dusting attacks and more.