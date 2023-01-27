Bitcoin Lightning Network Launches with Fiserv & Clover, Boosting Adoption

• Bitcoin’s adoption into the mainstream has taken a big step forward with the launch of the Bitcoin Lightning Network with Clover.

• Strike has become an integrated partner with payments giant Fiserv and has launched a pilot integration with Clover that will allow merchants to accept Bitcoin payments.

• Initially, this is a 90-day pilot phase, and Clover merchants who are interested can enable payments via Lightning.

Bitcoin has taken a landmark step forward in its journey towards mainstream adoption, with the launch of the Bitcoin Lightning Network with Clover. Strike, a payments processing company, has become an integrated partner with Fiserv, the parent company of Clover, and has launched a pilot integration with the payment processor.

The integration will allow merchants to accept Bitcoin payments through the Lightning Network, a payment protocol that facilitates low-cost, instant payments with low fees. This will allow merchants to accept payments faster and with fewer fees than the traditional payment networks.

The integration is currently in a 90-day pilot phase, meaning that only Clover merchants who are interested can enable payments via Lightning. During the pilot phase, Strike and Fiserv will measure and track the speed and cost of settlements compared to other networks. After the pilot phase, the Bitcoin Lightning integration will be rolled out to the Clover App Store and will be integrated directly into Clover.

This move by Strike and Fiserv is a major step forward for Bitcoin’s adoption into the mainstream and will make it easier for merchants to accept Bitcoin payments. With this partnership, Strike is aiming to make Bitcoin payments as easy and accessible as possible for merchants and consumers alike. This could be a major catalyst for Bitcoin adoption, as more merchants start to accept the cryptocurrency as a form of payment.