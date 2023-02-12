Bitcoin SOPR Nears Vital Retest: Will Bulls Find Victory?

• On February 9, Kraken, its subsidiaries Payward Ventures and Payward Trading reached a settlement with the Securities Exchange Commission.

Kraken Reaches Settlement With SEC

The Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) and Kraken, along with its subsidiaries Payward Ventures and Payward Trading, recently reached a settlement on February 9.

SEC Commissioner Dissents With Settlement

SEC Commissioner Hester M. Pierce disagreed with this settlement and argued that Kraken’s staking program should have been registered as a securities offering. She suggested that the SEC should have set guidance on the staking programs “long before this situation cracked”. Moreover, she believes that using enforcement actions to inform people what the law is in an emerging industry is “not an efficient or fair way to regulate”.

Solution Or Poor Judgement By The SEC?

Commissioner Piers calls the recent settlement by the SEC a “paternalistic and lazy regulator” as it just shuts down potentially beneficial services instead of providing solutions for crypto investors in the US. Most concerning is that Kraken’s staking program will no longer be available in the United States, registered or not; they are forbidden from ever offering such service again in US territory.

Implications Of Settlement For Crypto Investors

The implications of this settlement are still unclear for crypto investors in US territory. As Commissioner Pierce states: “An offering like the staking service at issue here raises a host of complicated questions, including whether the staking program as a whole would be registered or whether each token’s staking program would be separately registered, what the important disclosures would be, and what the accounting implications would be for Kraken”.

Conclusion

The resolution of this case between Kraken and its subsidiaries Payward Ventures and Payward Trading against SEC illustrates how regulatory uncertainty can affect business operations within an emerging market like blockchain technology . Further guidance from regulatory bodies may help clear up these issues so entrepreneurs can continue innovating without fear of unexpected consequences from enforcement action decisions.