Coinbase, Ripple CLOs Meet: XRP Listing on the Cards?

Coinbase and Ripple CLOs Meet, Sparking Speculations of Possible XRP Listing

A recent meeting between Coinbase and Ripple Chief Legal Officers (CLOs) sparked speculations of a possible XRP listing. While responding to the post, many crypto enthusiasts speculated that the meeting might place XRP on the Coinbase marketplace again. Others called on Coinbase to relist XRP to enable Ripple supports its fight with the US SEC.

Bill Morgan Dampens Enthusiasm: No Relisting

But amid the speculations and enthusiasm, an Australia-based attorney, Bill Morgan, responded to the tweet stating there won’t be a relisting. He mentioned that Coinbase is not a friend to XRP holders and it is unlikely they will relist due to Ripple’s decision not use their digital asset in their own liquidity hub solution.

Ripple Launches Liquidity Hub Solution

Ripple also launched a Liquidity Hub solution to support businesses with liquidity from many top exchanges, over-the-counter desks, and market makers. But while listing the supported digital assets, Ripple added BCH, BTC, LTC, ETH and ETC but excluded XRP which sparked arguments about why it was left off.

Morgan Believes Meeting Was About Assisting Coinbase in Its SEC Lawsuit

Australian lawyer Bill Morgan believes that instead of discussing an XRP relisting for Coinbase’s platform the two were likely discussing how Ripple could assist Coinbase in its petition against US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC).

Conclusion

Although crypto enthusiasts are eager for an XRP re-listing on the popular exchange platform due its potential benefits for both companies’ legal battles against US SEC; it appears highly unlikely that this meeting resulted in such an agreement according to Bill Morgan’s statement regarding his opinion on this matter..