Dogecoin Wallet Awakens After 9.3 Years, Worth $116,000!

Dogecoin Wallet Comes Alive After 9.3 Years

A very old Dogecoin (DOGE) wallet has made movement on the blockchain during the past 24 hours after having been dormant for 9.3 years straight. This particular address contained 1,215,614 DOGE at the time of activation which is now worth an estimated $116,000 at current exchange rates.

History of the Wallet

The first transaction involving this wallet took place on December 21st 2013 when it received 0.1 DOGE shortly after Dogecoin launched two weeks prior to that event. The address remained active until January 16th 2014 where it received 2,393 DOGE in its final transfer before becoming dormant again up until today’s activity which involved sending 823 DOGE ($79). Following this test transaction was another larger one involving 116,000 DOGE ($11,100).

Profits Accrued During Inactivity

The total amount of money invested into this address over the course of its lifetime (calculated by summing USD amounts involved in each transaction) was around $412 whereas it is now valued at approximately $116 000 – a 28,055% increase since going dormant and ceasing all activity for nearly a decade!

Conclusion

This impressive surge in profits serves as yet another testament to how much potential cryptocurrency markets have to offer investors who are willing to take risks and wait out long periods of dormancy before cashing out their gains! It also reaffirms the notion that Dogecoin was one of the earliest adopters among altcoins and continues to remain popular amongst traders even today!

Takeaways

