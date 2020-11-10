Infinite Fleet, Samson Mow’s space-themed game, gets $3.1 million in funding

Infinite Fleet, the strategy game set in the space of Bitcoin Loophole, has obtained a funding of over $3 million in just 24 hours. Among the investors are also leading names in the crypto industry, such as Adam Back and Charlie Lee.

According to a statement shared with the editorial staff of Cointelegraph, the game created by Samson Mow, CSO of Blockstream and CEO of Pixelmatic, obtained a total investment of $3.1 million on the BnkToTheFuture platform, through the sale of the EXO token.

A private financing round led by Charlie Lee, creator of Litecoin (LTC), Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream, and Max Keiser, presenter of the Keiser Report broadcast, allowed Pixelmatic to exceed its initial target of $3 million after the sale on BnkToTheFuture sold out in less than 24 hours.

Exordium Limited, publisher of Infinite Fleet, launched the security token EXO „representing the right to share and share profits“ of Liquid Securities, a platform based on Bitcoin’s sidechain Liquid Network (BTC).

Infinite Fleet has also partnered with the STOKR blockchain marketplace to launch a public Security Token Offering (STO).

Combining gaming and crypto

Infinite Fleet includes space stations, asteroid mining, spaceship fleets and a real-time strategic combat system. It is a mainly PvE game based on collaboration between players, whose actions will affect the entire universe and may even influence the evolution of the story.

The in-game currency of Infinite Fleet, INF, is based on blockchain. However, no in-depth knowledge of this technology is required from players, unless they decide to transfer this asset out of the game. The company plans to make the token available on exchanges shortly after launch.

Samson Mow, creator of Infinite Fleet, commented:

„Infinite Fleet will be the first true video game to combine gaming and cryptographic assets.

Infinite Fleet aims not only to revitalize the MMO genre, devoid of new ideas for many years now, but potentially also to become a ‚Trojan Horse‘ for the mass adoption of cryptocurrency by gamers“.

The launch of the alpha version of Infinite Fleet is scheduled for the end of the year, while the full game will be released in 2021.

In June this year, Hironao Kunimitsu, founder of the social gaming company Gumi, predicted that in the future trading of Non-Fungible Token (NFT) in video games will become „bigger than the entire economy of Japan“.