SEC Could Have Warned Coinbase Before IPO: Judge Failla

• The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Coinbase in June alleging that the Nasdaq-listed firm sold unregistered securities.

• In the pre-trial conference, District Judge Katherine Polk Failla said that the SEC could have given Coinbase a warning about any regulatory grey areas before approving its application to go public.

• Judge Failla also said that it does make sense for Coinbase to assume that it was in the clear considering that the crypto exchange received no warning from the SEC prior to its IPO.

SEC Lawsuit Against Coinbase

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Coinbase in June 2021 alleging that the Nasdaq-listed firm sold unregistered securities.

Heads Up From SEC Could Have Been Given

During the pre-trial conference, District Judge Katherine Polk Failla said that the SEC could have given Coinbase a heads up about any regulatory grey areas before approving its application to go public. She further added that it does make sense for Coinbase to assume that it was in the clear considering that they did not receive any warnings from the SEC prior to their initial public offering (IPO).

SEC Didn’t Warn Before Greenlighting Public Listing

Judge Failla wondered why the SEC didn’t warn Coinbase beforehand of any potential violations of securities law before greenlighting their application for an IPO. She questioned why there were no warnings or advice given by the agency despite doing diligence into what Coinbase was doing, saying “I would have thought [the SEC] would say ‘you really shouldn’t do this.’”

No Comfort Given By The SEC

Peter Mancuso representing counsel for the SEC stated during proceedings that simply because they allowed a company to go public does not mean they are blessing its underlying business structure or providing assurance of compliance with securities laws. He clarified there is no evidence being put forth which states that specific assets were looked at and comfort given by them on future compliance with securities laws.

Coinbase Thought It Was In The Clear To Go Public

Judge Failla also noted how reasonable it was for Coinbase to think they were in compliance if no warning or advice had been given by them prior to issuance of their S-1 registration statement since such power lay within them as regulators of securities exchanges and financial markets .